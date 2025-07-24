MyCIEDS system enhances transparency in Malaysia import-export docs

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Customs Import and Export Supporting Document System (MyCIEDS) is set to improve transparency and prevent data leaks in import-export documentation. The system also aims to uphold the integrity of customs officers and forwarding agents.

Customs deputy director-general Norlela Ismail explained that once documents are uploaded, officers process them based solely on the displayed data. “We’re seeing results beyond our initial targets. During our engagements with agents, the feedback has been very positive,“ she said after launching the system for the Southern Zone.

Customs director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin highlighted that MyCIEDS facilitates document sharing between customs officers and forwarding agents for each Customs Form submitted. She noted that the system is crucial for Malaysia’s trade governance and competitiveness.

“By moving to paperless, the system expedites processes, increases government revenue, and delivers a stronger economic impact,“ she said. Since its phased rollout in January, over 1,350 companies and agents nationwide have registered as MyCIEDS users. - Bernama