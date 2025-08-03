MyKad-linked SARA aid eases financial burden for single mothers in Malaysia

KUALA NERUS: The Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) aid distributed via MyKad is proving to be a lifeline for single mothers, offering not just financial relief but also exclusive discounts at supermarkets.

Noraini Sidek@Ali, a 49-year-old single mother of four, shared how the RM100 monthly assistance she receives helps her manage household expenses.

“Supermarkets here give special prices to SARA recipients when we pay with MyKad.

It really helps B40 families like mine,“ she said.

Working as a domestic helper with a monthly income of RM600, Noraini relies on state aid and SARA to support her youngest son, who is still in school.

“This assistance lets me save a little each month,“ she added.

Her younger sister, Nor Laily Azura, also a SARA recipient, appreciates the convenience and security of using MyKad for purchases.

“I don’t need to carry cash or a bank card.

It’s safer, especially when I’m out with my kids,“ said Nor Laily, who lost her husband in a road accident in 2019.

Despite earning RM400 a month as a homestay helper and receiving her late husband’s pension, supporting her two daughters remains a challenge.

The RM200 monthly SARA aid since March has eased some of her financial stress.

The SARA initiative, now expanded to 5.4 million recipients, is part of the MADANI Economy framework aimed at uplifting low-income households.

Budget 2025 increased allocations for SARA and Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) to RM13 billion, with annual SARA aid raised to RM2,100 per recipient.

In celebration of National Day, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a one-off RM100 payment for Malaysians aged 18 and above, credited directly to their MyKad-linked SARA accounts.

This additional RM2 billion allocation brings total cash assistance funding to RM15 billion, the highest in Malaysia’s history.

Recipients can use the funds at over 4,500 participating outlets nationwide from Aug 31 to Dec 31. – Bernama