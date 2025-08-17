MySalam disburses RM1.25 bil to 1.74 mil recipients since 2019

KUCHING: The national takaful protection scheme, mySalam, has disbursed RM1.25 billion in claims to 1.74 million individuals since its launch in 2019.

MySalam head Syuhaib Ithnin stated that the scheme remains committed to assisting the B40 group, its primary target.

“Beyond cash benefits and health protection, mySalam fosters financial awareness and risk management among low-income communities,” he said.

The announcement coincided with the 3K Carnival: Finance, Health and Welfare, held in Semariang, yesterday.

Syuhaib explained that the carnival aimed to provide knowledge, access, and opportunities for holistic living improvements.

Managed by Great Eastern Takaful Berhad (GETB), the large-scale event attracted around 3,000 visitors.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof officiated the event, alongside key officials and industry leaders.

Syuhaib highlighted the carnival as part of the MADANI Government’s efforts to enhance financial protection, health, and welfare.

The event also promoted the RM30 Perlindungan Tenang Voucher (PTV) for two million eligible Malaysians.

The PTV, redeemable from Sept 1, offers additional takaful protection, including death benefits.

Free health services under PeKa B40 and food basket donations for asnaf families were also provided.

Activities included environmental awareness sessions, traditional sports, and the Merdeka Run. - Bernama