MySaveFood collects 150 kg of food in first week of Ramadan

IPOH: Food collection through the MySaveFood@Ramadan (MSF) programme this year has shown a decrease when approximately 150 kilogrammes (kg) of surplus food and beverages were successfully saved compared to 400kg last year within a week.

The chairman of the Perak GEMA Malaysia Youth Organisation (GEMA), Puteri Aisyah Megat Shariffudin, said the food was collected at four bazaars around Perak since March 4.

She said so far the MSF programme has been carried out at four Ramadan bazaars, namely in Taman Cempaka, Ungku Omar Polytechnic, Teluk Intan and CDEc, Seri Iskandar.

“The decrease in the amount may be because there are bazaars that have previously been run by MSF and they have realised the importance of not wasting and are aware of maintaining sales quotas.

“However, we do not rule out other factors such as the weather, as unpredictable weather can sometimes change the quantity of unsold food. For example, if there is heavy rain, the quantity of surplus food will double,“ she said when contacted by Bernama.

She said last year through the programme, approximately 60,000 kg of food and beverages were successfully collected nationwide while in Perak approximately 3,000 kg were collected from operations at nine Ramadan bazaars throughout the state.

“The MySaveFood@Ramadan 2025 programme this time will be implemented in several districts such as Ipoh, Batu Gajah, Tapah, Teluk Intan, Bagan Datuk, Tanjung Malim, Seri Iskandar, Manjung and Taiping by targeting 15 Ramadan bazaar locations in those locations.

“This programme starts from March 2 to 26 with the same goal as last year, which is to reduce waste at Ramadan bazaars. We want to save food to reduce waste,“ she said.

She said the saved food would be distributed to those in need, consisting of the poor, the homeless and orphans.

“Among the recipients is a single mother with about six children. Usually, this family can only prepare one or two meals, but with this initiative, the children of the single mother can enjoy a variety of dishes,“ she said.