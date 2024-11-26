KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘MYTV Mana-Mana’ content streaming application is now accessible on the Infotainment Head Unit (IHU) for the Proton X series vehicles.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative a collaboration between MYTV, Aco Tech and Proton, is a landmark achievement in the nation’s broadcasting industry, allowing seamless mobile access to MYTV Digital TV broadcasts across various digital devices and offering enhanced convenience to the public.

He said the move is instrumental in advancing the broadcasting economy, with the MYTV terrestrial DTT platform now reaching some 7.5 million viewers

“Just as the transition from compact discs (CDs) to digital music revolutionised the way we consume audio content, the IHU represents the next evolution, poised to replace traditional FM radio broadcasts.

“As part of diversifying its broadcasting services, MYTV has made significant progress by introducing the MYTV Mana-Mana service through the IHU in Proton X series vehicles, beginning with the Proton X70,” he said in his speech at the launch of the application here today.

Also present were MYTV Broadcasting Group Acting Chief Executive Officer Mohamad Helmi Harith, Proton Deputy Chief Executive Officer Roslan Abdullah and Aco Tech Sdn Bhd Head of Marketing Allysha Juin.

Fahmi also said MYTV had earlier efforts in introducing the MYTV Mana-Mana platform on Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad’s (KTMB) trains, providing passengers of the electric train service (ETS) in business-class coaches with the ability to access MYTV Digital TV broadcasts on the go.

Speaking to reporters after the launch, Fahmi mentioned the possibility of extending the application’s usage to in-flight entertainment systems.

“Furthermore, I’ve been informed that MYTV and the Commercial Radio Malaysia (CRM) association plan to engage with the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) to explore the feasibility of integrating this application into IHUs for vehicles, including electric vehicles (EVs),” he said.