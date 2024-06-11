N.Sembilan green lights two sites for NR-REE mining - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan state government has approved two sites, totaling about 400 hectares (1,000 acres), for the mining of non-radioactive rare earth elements (NR-REE) soon.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun announced that the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the mining project have been finalised after several revisions.

“We’ve received the green light for NR-REE mining. The locations will be announced later. A local company has been granted exploration rights.

“The timeline will depend on regulations, SOPs, and coordination with the Land and Mines Office. We can’t estimate the value yet as exploration must first take place to determine it,” he said at a press conference after the state executive council meeting today.

He also noted that two previous NR-REE mining projects in Kuala Pilah and Jelebu were halted due to SOP violations, with the companies involved being fined.

Last year, Aminuddin said that the state government had approved the SOP for NR-REE mining, which excludes protected forests and required all related developments to involve a partnership with the state-owned Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI) Negeri Sembilan.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin, who is also the Port Dickson member of parliament, highlighted that the construction of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) from Banting, Selangor, to Gelang Patah, Johor, will have a significant economic impact on Negeri Sembilan.

He explained that the WCE will stimulate development along the route, including Port Dickson, by improving access and easing congestion on the North-South Expressway (PLUS).

“This is crucial for alleviating traffic on the existing highway, as we frequently experience congestion from Friday to Sunday.

“The WCE will benefit not only Port Dickson residents but also those from Melaka and Johor heading to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“Additionally, it will benefit Port Dickson’s tourism sector, as the area will expand, making it easier for local and international visitors to enjoy our beaches,“ he said.

During the tabling of the Budget 2025 on Oct 18, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that the Banting-Gelang Patah WCE project will be prioritised next year.

Aminuddin also welcomed several initiatives in the budget aimed at benefiting Negeri Sembilan, including plans to increase rice production, upgrade the Bahau-Keratong road, develop the Kuala Sawah Regional Sewerage Treatment Plant, and build a preschool in Palong, Jempol.