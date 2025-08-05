N. Sembilan KPDN disposes of items seized under Op Tiris

SEREMBAN: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) of Negeri Sembilan disposed of various seized items through Op Tiris, involving diesel worth RM291,562 at the Exhibit Storage Complex here today.

Its director, Muhammad Zahir Mazlan, said the disposal of items that were confiscated last year, related to three investigation papers under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The items included 45 translucent Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCS), five hose pump machines, a Skid Tank with a 15,000-litre capacity and two mobile phones.

“The Negeri Sembilan KPDN also disposed of seized diesel worth RM15,527. All investigation papers were resolved through compound actions against the individuals involved, amounting to a total of RM13,000,“ he said in a statement today.

He urged those with any information regarding the misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods to contact the KPDN through its official channels, including WhatsApp at 019-848 8000 and the KPDN’s Ez ADU mobile application.