N. Sembilan records increase in tourist arrivals last year

SEREMBAN: Negeri Sembilan recorded an increase in tourist arrivals last year, of about 20 million tourists, compared to 5.5 million recorded in 2021, the State Assembly was told today.

State Tourism, Culture and Arts Action Committee chairman Nicole Tan said that in conjunction with the 2026 Visit Negeri Sembilan Year (TMNS 2026), the state’s promotional efforts will be expanded.

“To attract more foreign tourists to Negeri Sembilan, various strategic initiatives have been planned, including intensifying international promotions through participation in tourism exhibitions and sales missions abroad, leveraging digital platforms, and collaborating with both domestic and international travel agencies,” she said.

She said various promotional activities have been scheduled to be held in stages throughout this year through the Negeri Sembilan Tourism Board, starting with the pre-launch of TMNS 2026 in June and culminating with the official launch of TMNS 2026 in December, to be held in Port Dickson.

Meanwhile, State Heritage, Technology, Innovation and Digital Action Committee Chairman Datuk Mohd Faizal Ramli said the state was committed to moving towards the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in various sectors, in line with efforts to strengthen the state’s digital transformation.

Mohd Faizal said that among the key areas where artificial intelligence (AI) could be applied are the enhancement of the digital economy, public service delivery, urban management planning, and other related sectors.

However, he said, the challenges remain, particularly in terms of inadequate technological infrastructure.

“In this regard, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is committed to expanding internet coverage through the National Digital Network (JENDELA) initiative.

“This includes the construction of new telecommunications structures, the development of fibre optic broadband for fixed-line connections, and extending 5G network coverage across populated areas,” he said.

He added that under the JENDELA project, 90 out of 105 new transmitter structures have been completed and are now operational, while 1,666 existing transmitter stations have been upgraded to 4G network technology.

Additionally, 220,444 out of 221,627 fixed-line connections have been equipped with fibre optic infrastructure, he added.

As for the development of the 5G network, Mohd Faizal said that through the collaboration between MCMC and Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), 229 out of 232 targeted sites, representing 77.6 per cent coverage, have been completed through the construction of new structures and upgrades to existing infrastructure in key areas within each district.