PETALING JAYA: In an effort to raise online safety awareness among children, the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), in collaboration with global cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, today launched the Malay-language edition of the book Midori Kuma and a Very Special Race.

NACSA chief executive Dr Megat Zuhairy Megat Tajuddin said the translation marks a significant step in cultivating cybersecurity awareness from an early age, in line with efforts to educate a digital-native generation increasingly exposed to online risks.

“Statistics show that nearly 60 to 70 percent of children today spend more than three hours online daily. This increases their vulnerability to threats such as online grooming, which is becoming a growing concern in our country.

“For instance, in online games, children may unknowingly engage with individuals they believe to be peers, when in fact they may be impersonators with malicious intent seeking to obtain personal information such as location, passwords and more,” he said.

Dr Megat Zuhairy was speaking at the launch of Midori Kuma dan Perlumbaan Yang Sangat Istimewa, the Malay-language version of the children’s educational book, at the Petaling Jaya Community Library today.

Also present at the event were Kaspersky’s head of Government Affairs and Public Policy for Asia Pacific, Heng Lee; Petaling Jaya City Council legal officer, Mohd Yusof Che Aziz; and Petaling Jaya Community Library senior assistant director II (Knowledge Resources) Zainal Abidin Rahim.

Megat Zuhairy said the storytelling approach used in Midori Kuma helps convey cybersecurity messages in a way that is accessible and effective not only for children but also for parents, teachers and the wider community.

Meanwhile, Heng Lee said the book is more than just a children’s title; it forms part of a broader Kaspersky-led initiative across the region to equip children with the knowledge they need to grow up in a safe, informed and resilient digital environment.

“Children today are growing up as digital natives, instinctively curious and constantly connected. They need the right guidance to navigate this universe of possibilities,” he said.

He also cited Kaspersky’s Digital Habits Report, which found that 61 percent of children receive their first digital device between the ages of eight and 12, while 11 percent are introduced to such devices even earlier.

Heng added that the data highlights the importance of building healthy digital habits from a young age, and this book provides a simple yet meaningful way for parents and children to learn about online safety together.