NADMA: National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030 for a safer Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: The National Disaster Risk Reduction Policy 2030 will be the primary reference point for disaster risk management guidance at the national, local, and across sectors.

Director General of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Datuk Khairul Shahril Idrus, said the policy outlines four principles, five strategic cores, six main targets and actions to be undertaken by stakeholders.

Launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on Oct 3, the policy can be used by the federal and state governments, local authorities, the private sector and the people as a guide and primary reference, enabling them to play their respective roles in a more relevant and effective manner.

“The main goal of this policy is to make Malaysia a safer and disaster-resilient country by mainstreaming comprehensive and inclusive disaster risk reduction towards the well-being of the people and sustainable development,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Shahril said the policy was drafted in parallel with the global instrument, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

“This reflects the government’s commitment to meeting the global agenda to mainstream disaster risk reduction and, at the same time, create a safe and disaster-resilient Malaysia through prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response and reconstruction.

“This policy also applies to the use of science and technology because it is crucial in supporting the decision-making process,” he said.

Khairul Shahril also expressed hope that all stakeholders draw up a Disaster Risk Reduction Action Plan at their respective levels detailing activities to be implemented, budget estimates and specific targets based on the policy.

“This action plan should be reviewed and updated periodically to monitor the progress of the activities to be implemented.

“The National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction (MyDRR) will be a medium for all stakeholders to report DRR activities according to their respective scope and responsibilities,” he added.