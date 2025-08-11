Influencer apologises for filming during national anthem

MALAYSIAN entertainer and social media influencer Haoren has publicly apologised following widespread criticism over his conduct during the national anthem at a recent awards ceremony.

The controversy erupted when footage surfaced showing Haoren recording his companions on his mobile device while “Negaraku” was being performed at the ‘8TV CUCKOO Starfluencer Awards 2025’.

The clip quickly circulated across social media platforms, generating significant backlash from netizens who viewed his actions as disrespectful to the national symbol.

In response to the mounting criticism, Haoren released a formal statement via Facebook on August 10, acknowledging his inappropriate behavior and expressing genuine remorse for his actions during the solemn moment.

The video has since been taken down.

The influencer characterised his conduct as “inappropriate in both occasion and etiquette,“ recognising that he should have participated in singing the anthem with proper reverence rather than engaging in casual recording activities.

“I deeply regret the discomfort that my immature behaviour caused the public,“ Haoren stated in his public apology, taking full responsibility for the incident that sparked widespread discussion about respect for national symbols.

The social media personality demonstrated understanding of the controversy’s deeper implications, acknowledging that Malaysia’s national anthem represents far more than a ceremonial song. He emphasised his recognition that “Negaraku” embodies profound historical significance and emotional resonance for all Malaysian citizens.

Haoren indicated that he has engaged in serious self-reflection following the incident, promising to modify his behavior at future formal and public gatherings. His commitment extends to exercising greater mindfulness and appropriate conduct when attending official events or ceremonies.

The apology statement concluded with Haoren expressing gratitude toward the public for their constructive criticism and patience during the controversy. He specifically thanked those who provided feedback and guidance, viewing their responses as valuable reminders about proper conduct during national ceremonies.

“I sincerely thank the public for their reminders and understanding. Once again, I offer my sincerest apologies to all my friends who care about me for the inconvenience this incident has caused,“ the influencer added, extending his regret to supporters who may have been affected by the negative attention.

The incident highlights ongoing discussions about appropriate behavior during national ceremonies and the responsibilities of public figures and influencers in maintaining respectful conduct during formal occasions.