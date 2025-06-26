IKIM Chairman Prof Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty passes away at 76

KUALA LUMPUR: The chairman of the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM), Professor Datuk Dr Muhammad Nur Manuty, passed away today at Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang. He was 76.

His special officer, Firhan Rosli, confirmed his death at 11.27 am, calling it a profound loss for Malaysia’s Muslim community, particularly in Islamic scholarship and da’wah. “Let us pray that Allah showers His mercy upon the professor, forgives his sins, and places him among the righteous and faithful,” Firhan said in a statement.

The funeral prayer will take place after Asar at Masjid Al-Umm in Bangi, followed by burial at Sungai Tangkas Muslim Cemetery.

Muhammad Nur was appointed IKIM chairman on May 8, 2023. Before that, he chaired the Board of Directors at Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) from 2018 to 2021. Earlier this year, he received the highest award from the Muslim Converts’ Association of Singapore (MCAS) for his leadership and contributions.

Ahmad Fahmi Mohd Samsudin, president of the Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (ABIM), described Muhammad Nur as a towering figure in Islamic thought and activism. His journey began as secretary-general of the National Union of Malaysian Muslim Students (PKPIM) in the 1970s before leading ABIM from 1991 to 1997.

“He guided ABIM through a critical transition, amplifying its global advocacy for Muslim causes, including Bosnia and Afghanistan,” Ahmad Fahmi said.

Muhammad Nur was also a respected academic, teaching at institutions like UKM, IIUM, and KUIS. His intellectual contributions include books such as *Islam & Demokrasi* and *Polemik Kalimah Allah*.