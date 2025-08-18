Naim Daniel’s sexual assault case mention set for Sept 19

PUTRAJAYA: The Sessions Court has fixed Sept 19 for the mention of singer Naim Daniel’s sexual assault case involving a 17-year-old girl.

Judge Datin M. Kunasundary set the date during a closed-door proceeding today.

Naim Daniel, whose full name is Muhammad Naim Daniel Baharin, is accused of committing the offence at a Petaling Jaya hotel on May 19.

The 28-year-old was initially charged on June 17 and pleaded not guilty.

The charge falls under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ jail and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Izzah Shaharuddin represented the prosecution.

Naim Daniel’s defence team included lawyers Nur Syafiah Athirah Ahmad Shafique, Mohd Irwan Sumadi, and Datuk Amirul Ridzuan Hanif. - Bernama