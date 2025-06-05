PUTRAJAYA: The defence in former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s case involving the misappropriation of RM2.3 billion belonging to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) closed its case today after calling 26 witnesses.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, representing the former premier, informed the court after calling the defence’s final witness, a forensic document examiner from PHA Handwriting Analysis Sdn Bhd, Tay Eue Kam, to testify.

“Yang Arif, we officially closed the case after our 26th witness today. Just for Yang Arif’s information, the trial of this case began on Aug 28, 2019, while the final day of the prosecution’s case was May 30, 2024. The trial lasted 233 days and involved 50 witnesses.

“On Oct 30, 2024, the court ordered Datuk Seri Najib to enter his defence, with the first day of the defence proceedings on Dec 2, 2024 and the last on May 6, 2025, taking a total of 58 days with 26 witnesses,“ Muhammad Shafee informed the presiding judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

Justice Sequerah then set Sept 30 for both parties to submit their written submissions and nine days, beginning Oct 21, for oral submissions.

“I trust that the submissions will focus on the main issues raised by the defence, and I don’t need to give further instructions.

“All the hearing dates fixed prior to this are hereby vacated,“ said the judge while thanking parties for assisting the court throughout the trial.

Besides Najib, other key witnesses who testified during the defence trial were former 1MDB chairman Tan Sri Che Lodin Wok Kamarudin, sister to Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin of Terengganu, Tengku Datuk Rahimah Sultan Mahmud, former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom, and investigating officer of the case, retired police officer R. Rajagopal, and another investigator from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Fikri Ab Rahim.

Najib, 71, faces four charges of using his position to obtain gratification totalling RM2.3 billion in 1MDB funds at the AmIslamic Bank Berhad branch on Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon here between Feb 24, 2011, and Dec 19, 2014.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act.

Upon conviction, the former finance minister faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of either five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

For the 21 money laundering charges, Najib is accused of committing the offences at the same bank between March 22, 2013, and Aug 30, 2013.

The charges are framed under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a maximum fine of RM5 million and imprisonment of up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Datuk Ahmad Akram Gharib and Kamal Baharin Omar led the prosecution team.

Najib has been serving a sentence in Kajang Prison since Aug 23, 2022, after being convicted in a separate criminal trial over misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The former Pekan MP petitioned for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022, which reduced his 12 years’ imprisonment to six years and a RM210 million fine to RM50 million.