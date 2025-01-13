KUCHING: Everyone, whether employed or not, should contribute to the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) for personal and family protection in case of accidents.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said if a contributor dies, their beneficiaries would receive financial benefits, which could help ease their burden.

“Whether employed or unemployed, individuals can contribute to PERKESO as a form of protection in case of unforeseen incidents. This includes not only death but also minor accidents at home, which can also be claimed.

“Therefore, our ministry is collaborating with PERKESO to integrate its programmes and educate the public, particularly women, about its benefits,” she said.

She was speaking to newsmen after handing over a PERKESO Care Box to the family of Nurul Asikin Lan, 28, who was reported missing on Dec 5 after leaving with a man she had recently met. Her body was found in a drain in the Tabuan Jaya area on Dec 14.

Sarawak PERKESO director Tan Pang Chia and State Social Welfare Department deputy director Mohamad Ali Taib also attended the event.

Nancy said that the beneficiaries of contributors receive not only a death benefit of RM3,000 but also monthly financial aid of RM608 until the beneficiary dies.

Meanwhile, Nurul’s father, Lan Endor, 53, expressed gratitude for the aid received from PERKESO, adding that the family has accepted the loss of his eldest daughter.