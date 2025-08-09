Nancy urges vigilance on bullying complaints in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged all parties to remain vigilant against bullying complaints.

She emphasised the need for parents to listen to their children and report incidents to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) via the 15999 helpline or the police.

Nancy stressed that bullying should not be normalised, and the government will take firm action against such cases.

She advised victims to confide in trusted individuals if parents are part of the problem.

Communities must also provide a safe space for children to speak up, as they may have limited support options.

Nancy made these remarks after visiting fire victims at Sekolah Rendah Agama Al-Khawarizmi’s temporary evacuation centre, which houses 66 individuals from 17 families.

Earlier, she launched the 2025 Federal Territory-level child protection advocacy programme at the Kerinchi Children’s Activity Centre (PAKK).

The programme aims to raise awareness on child abuse, neglect, exploitation, and bullying under the Child Act 2001.

JKM statistics reveal 650 cases of child abuse and neglect in Kuala Lumpur as of June, highlighting the need for community involvement.

Nancy confirmed her ministry’s ongoing assistance in the case of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir.

JKM was the first agency to contact the victim’s mother after the incident, offering immediate support.

The ministry will monitor the case’s progress, leaving investigations to the Attorney General’s Chambers and police.

Nancy extended condolences to Zara Qairina’s family, urging them to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.

Zara, 13, was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth I Hospital in Kota Kinabalu on July 17.

She was found unconscious in a drain near her school dormitory in Papar a day earlier. - Bernama