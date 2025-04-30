Nancy wants all parties to be bold in voicing up on sexual harassment

KUCHING: Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri today called on all parties to be brave in speaking up against sexual harassment to defend the dignity and safety of the community.

She said this following a video that went viral recently involving an e-hailing driver asking a 15-year-old teenage girl to remove her headscarf while using the service to return home.

“To the teenagers out there, do not remain silent. You have the right to act for your safety and dignity. At the same time, I am committed to strengthening justice through the full implementation of the Tribunal under the Sexual Harassment Act,“ she said in a statement today.

She understood that the victim’s father had filed a police report regarding the incident and this reflected the increasing public awareness of the issue of sexual harassment which should not be taken lightly.

“When a case of sexual harassment occurs, the public can place full trust in the police to act fairly and promptly,“ she said.