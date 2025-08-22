Malaysia wins five athletics golds on opening day of SEA Deaf Games

JAKARTA: Malaysia’s athletics team delivered an outstanding performance by securing five gold medals during the opening day of the 2025 Southeast Asian Deaf Games.

The national men’s 4x100-metre quartet produced a scintillating run to clinch Malaysia’s fifth gold medal for a memorable opening day of the athletics competition at the 2025 Southeast Asian (SEA) Deaf Games at the Student Sports Training Centre in Ragunan, South Jakarta, today.

The quartet of Muhammad Zamir Azman, Muhammad Shahrul Azmeer Azman, Muhammad Zumar Azman and Hazrul Shah Hamri clocked 44.36 seconds to seal gold No. 5 for the national athletics squad.

Their victory came after some sterling individual track performances that yielded four gold medals from Azlan Kuste (men’s 800m, 2:03.97s); Muhammad Shahrul Azmeer (men’s 400m, 50.44s); Muhammad Zamir (men’s 100m, 11.06s); and Nur Andrina Zainuddin (women’s 100m, 13.06s).

Athletics team captain Muhammad Shahrul, 29, said their success proved that Malaysian deaf athletes are on par with their able-bodied counterparts.

“Today has been a fruitful day because we clinched five gold medals for the national athletics squad,“ he told reporters here today.

“All the teams have trained diligently, and we want to continue to do our best for the country.”

“We want to continue focusing on setting better times and new records.”

“Deaf people are the same as normal athletes.”

“We gave it our everything today, and we will try to do the same again in the 200m and 4x400m events tomorrow.”

The athletics squad will continue their gold quest in five more events tomorrow - men’s 1,500m, men’s 200m, women’s 200m, men’s long jump and men’s 4x400m. – Bernama