Deepavali traffic surge expected with 2.67 million vehicles on highways

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 2.67 million vehicles are expected to use major highways during peak days in conjunction with Deepavali, which will be celebrated on October 20.

The Malaysian Highways Authority stated that 2.2 million vehicles are expected to use highways under PLUS Malaysia Berhad.

An additional 170,000 vehicles are forecast for the KL-Karak Highway.

The East Coast Expressway Phase 1 is projected to handle 90,000 vehicles.

The East Coast Expressway Phase 2 is anticipated to see 40,000 vehicles.

The West Coast Expressway is also expected to accommodate 170,000 vehicles.

LLM expects an increase in traffic volume on major highways from as early as Thursday, October 16, 2025.

This surge will affect travellers heading to the North, South, and East Coast regions.

To cope with the surge, LLM has instructed all highway concessionaires to make thorough preparations.

These preparations aim to ensure highway journeys remain safe and smooth for all motorists.

Highway operators must ensure there are no lane closures from October 17 to 23 except for emergency work.

Smart lanes will be activated at 29 identified locations on the North-South Expressway.

Toll collection systems must function properly to avoid congestion at toll plazas.

LLM also welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s budget announcement regarding a 50% toll discount.