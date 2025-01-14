PUTRAJAYA: The concept of a nation-state will be introduced to form a united society that respects differences and shares a common identity as Malaysians, said National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang.

He explained that the nation-state concept did not seek to undermine diversity in culture, religion, or customs but rather served as an initiative to unite all these differences under the umbrella of a national identity.

“This year, I would like us all to appreciate and strengthen a vital concept that ensures the continuity of the country’s stability, namely the nation-state concept. It is more than just a term.

“I have also asked National Unity Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad to look into the proposal to organise a national-level nation-state convention,” he said when delivering his New Year’s message here today.

Meanwhile, Aaron said that the National Unity Ministry, in collaboration with the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), would implement the Harmony Charter this year, encompassing six principles, 12 values of harmony, 32 guidelines, and nine directions.

“The Harmony Charter also includes guidelines on actions to avoid in order to foster stronger relations among communities of diverse races, religions, and cultures.

“Racial and religious polarisation, socioeconomic imbalances, and external threats require us to unite and work together. The key to success lies in close cooperation across all levels of society,” he said.

Aaron also outlined four key initiatives that would set the direction for the National Unity Ministry this year, namely the Unity Ecosystem, Civil Harmony Initiative, Exploration of Rukun Negara, and Socio-Cultural Community.

“The year 2025 requires us to further strengthen unity as the cornerstone of the country’s stability and progress,” he said, adding that the ministry’s theme for the year is “Harmony in Diversity”.