National Day unites Malaysians under Jalur Gemilang, says Loke

KLANG: Transport Minister Anthony Loke highlighted the National Day celebration as a unifying platform for Malaysians to express their love for the country through the Jalur Gemilang.

He stressed that despite recent incidents of the flag being displayed upside-down, the focus should remain on its true meaning of unity.

“The Jalur Gemilang is our common flag, and National Day should unite Malaysians,“ he said during the Port Klang Community Fly the Jalur Gemilang Programme.

Loke added that national pride must be ingrained in daily life, particularly for the Port Klang community and logistics sector workers.

He emphasised the critical role of the logistics sector in sustaining trade and preventing economic collapse.

The event, held at the Port Klang Authority Social and Recreational Club, saw Loke distributing the national flag to 100 haulier drivers.

He also outlined government plans to boost Port Klang’s development, including a proposed third port at Carey Island.

This initiative aims to reinforce Port Klang’s status as one of the world’s busiest ports, benefiting locals and driving economic growth.

“Port Klang and its community will continue to enjoy economic spillovers from various projects,“ Loke said.

He encouraged logistics industry players to contribute ideas and efforts towards national development.

The minister hoped the campaign would inspire the Klang community to further advance Port Klang’s progress. - Bernama