National Geospatial Centre role needs expansion for accurate data decisions

PUTRAJAYA: The National Geospatial Centre must expand its role in coordinating and consolidating location-based data to ensure development and policy decisions use accurate information.

Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani stated that geospatial data plays a crucial role in national development aspects including security, logistics, housing and infrastructure planning.

Johari, who also serves as Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, emphasised the need to strengthen PGN’s data collection and coordination role due to its direct impact on national economic efficiency.

He explained that the stored data can assist in economic activities and national management during a press conference after opening the 10th National Geospatial Information Symposium.

Johari earlier stated that PGN’s geospatial data coordination enhances economic efficiency by enabling government, investors and industry players to make more informed decisions.

He warned that without proper coordination, the government would spend substantial money and effort on redundant data.

The minister highlighted the importance of the National Geospatial Data Infrastructure developed by PGN as the leading platform for systematic location-based information sharing.

He confirmed that MyGDI enables government agencies to share geospatial data efficiently while avoiding procurement duplication and reducing operating costs.

Johari concluded that uniform base maps and standardised data will make development planning more organised and efficient. – Bernama