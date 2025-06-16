BANGI: The National Legal Academy (APN) was officially launched today by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said — a landmark development in Malaysia’s ongoing legal reform initiatives.

Previously known as ILKAP, the Academy has been renamed and restructured to support institutional reform and promote legal literacy across all government agencies.

“New laws must come with understanding. That’s why APN will lead legal training and capacity-building efforts,” said Azalina.

One of the Academy’s key priorities moving forward is the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), which offers more affordable and accessible avenues for resolving conflicts outside of traditional courts.

“Justice should be affordable and accessible — not every case needs to end up in court,” she said.

“ADR can ease the burden on the judiciary and provide fair solutions, especially for community and family-related disputes.”

Azalina acknowledged that while the government could appoint more judges and establish more courts, the legal process still demands time and careful handling.

“You cannot rush justice. But with ADR — through mediation and arbitration — we can deliver justice that is quicker and easier to access.”

She also outlined plans for collaboration with international organizations such as the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the strengthening of local mediation institutions like Pusat Mediasi Madani.

“Access to justice means giving Malaysians fair platforms to assert their rights — not just in courtrooms,” she said.

Looking ahead, Azalina expressed hope that significant reforms led by the Legal Affairs, Institutional Reform and Policy Development Division will be implemented before the upcoming 16th General Election, with the aim of ensuring greater legal protection for the public.