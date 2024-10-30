National police chiefs of Indonesia, Philippine head list of police award recipients

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia today conferred the Panglima Gagah Pasukan Polis (PGPP) award to Indonesian National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Philippine National Police Chief Rommel Francisco D Marbil.

The top police officers from the two countries led the list of 100 award recipients, including four senior officers from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), at the investiture of the Malaysian Police Gallantry Awards and Medals for this year, which was held at Balairung Seri, Istana Negara.

The four PDRM senior officers who received the PGPP award were Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin, Special Branch E1 deputy director Datuk Samsudin Basir, Special Branch I deputy director Datuk Ahmad Ramdzan Daud, and Management (Policy and Human Resources) deputy director Datuk Mohd Roze Shaari.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia was in attendance.

At the event, Sultan Ibrahim also conferred the Darjah Panglima Setia Pasukan Polis award to eight recipients, the Pahlawan Pasukan Polis medal to 18 recipients, the Kesatria Pasukan Polis medal to 10 recipients and the Bentara Pasukan Polis medal to 58 recipients.

The police gallantry awards and medals were conferred to qualified officers and members of other ranks for the services rendered and sacrifices made in the police force.

Also present at the investiture were Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.