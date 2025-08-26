National Registration Act amendments support MyDigital ID implementation

KUALA LUMPUR: Amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 have been introduced to align the legislation with government initiatives and policies, particularly the implementation of MyDigital ID.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah stated the amendments were also intended to strengthen the statutory recognition of MyDigital ID as a valid form of identification.

“In this regard, there is a need to expand the collection, recording and use of biometric data in line with the required level of security and confidentiality of information, particularly for the registration of Malaysians’ identification records,” he said.

He confirmed the Home Ministry had held engagement sessions to review the Act, including with the Parliamentary Select Committee on Security and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Infrastructure, Transport and Communication on May 19 and July 31, respectively.

Through these sessions, he said the committees supported the amendments to Act 78 and recommended that the security features of the identity card be enhanced to prevent misuse, in addition to providing options for the card’s use in digital transactions.

The Bill seeks to amend Section 2 of Act 78 to introduce a new definition of biometric data, as well as amend subsection 6(2) of the same Act to enhance the minister’s powers in making regulations.

The parliamentary sitting continues tomorrow. – Bernama