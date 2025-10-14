National unity agenda strengthened through MExUnity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of National Unity (KPN) continues strengthening the national unity agenda through the Ministerial Meeting on National Unity (MExUnity), held today with state-level Unity and Non-Islamic Religious Affairs executive councillors.

Chaired by Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, the meeting served as a key platform for aligning policies and strategies between the federal government and state administrations to promote social cohesion.

In a statement, Aaron highlighted two major initiatives discussed, namely the expansion of the Community Archives Programme and the implementation of the MADANI Integration Movement (GRIP), both aimed at fostering a shared national identity rooted in inclusivity and mutual respect.

“The Community Archives initiative will be expanded nationwide beginning in 2026, focusing on multicultural, multi-ethnic, and marginalised communities. It will highlight their histories, cultures, family lineages, and personal stories.

“Among the communities and locations identified for the programme are the Seri Asun Shadow Puppetry community, Traditional Food communities, Boria performers, the Selangor Royal Healer Descendants, Dondang Sayang artists, the Chinese Peranakan community, and residents of the old city quarters,” the statement read.

To further promote appreciation for heritage and history, MExUNITY also agreed to establish a National Community Archives Day, to be celebrated annually as a platform to strengthen ties among Malaysians from diverse backgrounds.

In parallel, the MADANI GRIP programme will be expanded to engage various segments of society, including preschoolers, school students, university and vocational students, working youth, and multi-religious, multi-ethnic communities across the country.

Aaron stressed that the joint commitment shown through MExUnity reflects that national unity goes beyond policy, as it requires the will and cooperation of all stakeholders at every level.

“Close cooperation between the federal and state governments is vital. Despite political differences, we must stand united on national unity as it is the foundation of a strong, resilient nation,” he added. - Bernama