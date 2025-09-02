National Women’s Policy 2025–2030 introduces domestic violence measures

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Women’s Policy 2025–2030 introduces specific measures to address domestic violence against women under the Women’s Development Action Plan.

Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad stated these measures include a women’s safety sub-index and expanded social protection for survivors.

She explained the policy strengthens service delivery through dedicated officers, communities of practice, and enhanced support services for affected women.

Noraini confirmed the policy also increases advocacy programmes aimed at eliminating all forms of violence against women nationwide.

She revealed these details in response to a question from Senator Datuk Rosni Sohar during the Dewan Negara session.

The senator had inquired about new approaches to tackle violence, workplace discrimination, and the gender pay gap.

Noraini added the policy prioritises empowering women in the digital economy and informal sector through targeted initiatives.

Key initiatives include creating a dedicated platform for women micro-entrepreneurs to access business opportunities.

The policy provides entrepreneurship training and micro-financing with a target of registering one million women entrepreneurs by 2030.

It also aims to boost women’s participation in agriculture, fisheries, plantations, and the agri-food industry.

Noraini said the policy addresses the gender pay gap and double burden on women through mainstreaming gender perspectives.

Gender audits will be introduced for high-impact programmes and projects to ensure equitable access for women.

The policy encourages a conducive work ecosystem through incentives for family-friendly employers across various sectors.

Awareness campaigns on gender equality and gender-sensitivity advocacy programmes will be implemented widely.

These efforts represent a comprehensive approach to advancing women’s rights and opportunities in Malaysia. – Bernama