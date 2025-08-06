National youth council MPBN opens applications for 2025-2026 term

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Youth and Sports has opened applications for the National Youth Consultative Council (MPBN) for its 35th term (2025-2026).

Deputy Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim stated the move aims to make the council more inclusive.

The initiative seeks to amplify youth voices from diverse backgrounds, including para-athletes and those from Sabah and Sarawak.

Adam Adli emphasised the ministry’s commitment to fair and balanced representation.

He addressed this during the Dewan Rakyat Q\&A session, responding to Yeo Bee Yin (PH-Puchong) on strengthening MPBN as a youth platform.

The council’s conference, reintroduced last year, will now be held biannually with live social media broadcasts. – Bernama