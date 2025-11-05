PETALING JAYA: The driver of a Nissan Navara pickup truck suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run case before Duta toll plaza, on the North-South Highway (Plus) near here, yesterday, has been detained by the police.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement department (JSPT) chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the suspect, a 32-year-old local man, has been remanded for two days.

“The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old local man, suffered a fractured collarbone and injuries to his ankle while his wife, aged 49, sustained more serious injuries.

“The woman suffered a broken ankle and right rib as well as bleeding in the brain due to the collision,“ he said in a statement today.

Investigations revealed that the accident occurred at 2.30pm involving the pickup truck and the victims’ motorcycle.

Upon arriving at the scene of the accident, the suspect tried to overtake another motorcycle but failed to avoid the victims’ motorcycle and hit the right side of the motorcycle.

“The first police report was received on the same day at 6.55pm, made by the pickup truck driver involved.

“Following the investigation, a remand application was made and the suspect is now being detained for two days at the Dang Wangi lockup to assist with investigations.

“The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving,“ he added.

Mohd Zamzuri said both victims were admitted at the Sungai Buloh Hospital for treatment.

Earlier, a one-minute video clip went viral on social media showing a pickup truck fleeing the accident scene after hitting a motorcycle ridden by the husband and wife.