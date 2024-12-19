SEPANG: The National Centre for Food Safety (NCFS), located here, will become the centre of excellence for the Food Safety and Quality Programme (PKKM), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said NCFS, which is a scientific branch under PKKM, is responsible for generating scientific data and risk management in the development of food policies, standards and legislation.

“The operation of NCFS is something we (the Ministry of Health) are very proud of, and we want to make it a centre of excellence in terms of providing end-to-end services, from farm to table, to ensure food safety and quality for the people of Malaysia.

“This effort is also clear evidence that we are moving towards sustainable and inclusive development, in line with the country’s aspirations and the primary role of PKKM as the ‘Gatekeeper for Food Safety’ in Malaysia,“ he said after the handing-over ceremony of the new NCFS building by the Works Ministry (KKR) to the Health Ministry (MoH) here today.

Also present was Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Dzulkefly said that the development of NCFS is a manifestation of MOH’S continuous efforts to elevate the standing of PKKM in strengthening the safety and quality of the country’s food, thereby boosting public confidence and global competitiveness.

He said to further strengthen PKKM, the head of the programme, previously at the senior director level, has now been upgraded to the Deputy Director-General of Health.

“This brings the total number of programmes at the Ministry of Health to six, all now led by the Deputy Director-General of Health, compared to three previously,” he said, adding that, in addition to PKKM, the two other upgraded programmes are the Pharmacy Services Programme and the Dental Health Programme.

He said NCFS will play an important role in strengthening the country’s food safety control.

This will be done through initiatives such as conducting Food Grade certifications for food and food-contact materials, including ingredients, packaging materials, gloves, and cookingware; and conducting food processing simulations to assist the industry in setting critical control points (CCPs).

Besides this, he said NCFS is also responsible for organising Proficiency Testing programmes to support the competence of food laboratory analysis services in Malaysia and carrying out food product formulation for legal requirements, as well as generating food profiles for the purpose of food authenticity determination.

Meanwhile, Nanta, in his speech, said that the NCFS building was developed under the Design and Build concept using advanced technology and the Industrialised Building System (IBS) with an IBS score exceeding 70 per cent to ensure efficient and high-quality construction.

He said the NCFS building also incorporates energy efficiency elements, thus supporting sustainability and sustainable development.

Nanta also said that to date, there have been 150 healthcare facility projects where the MoH has appointed the Public Works Department (JKR) as the implementing agency, with a total cost of RM14.64 billion.

He said 16 completed projects were handed over to the MoH by JKR this year, including Seri Iskandar Hospital in Perak, Bachok Hospital in Kelantan, Dungun Hospital in Terengganu, and the Kuala Triang Health Clinic in Pahang.