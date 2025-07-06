mySalam sets MBOR record for longest financial literacy livestream

TAWAU: mySalam, the national takaful protection scheme managed by Great Eastern Takaful Berhad, has made history by securing a place in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBOR) for hosting the longest continuous financial literacy livestream on TikTok LIVE.

The 24-hour broadcast, held under the #24JamBijakWang initiative, took place on the @mysalamofficial TikTok account alongside the Financial Literacy Carnival at Eastern Plaza. The livestream attracted over 3.2 million likes, 12,000 comments, 2,000 shares, and 17,000 views.

Syuhaib Ithnin, Head of mySalam, stated that the achievement marks a new milestone in financial education through digital innovation. “This mission, led by mySalam and the Financial Education Network, with support from the Malaysian Takaful Association and TikTok Malaysia, aimed to make financial learning more interactive and accessible,“ he said.

The session covered essential topics such as scams, takaful protection, investments, tax planning, debt management, and zakat. Influencers like Abang Tukang Masak and Ahyat Ishak also shared personal financial management experiences.

MBOR official Edwin Yeoh Tiong Chin presented the certificate to Syuhaib during the recognition ceremony.

Syuhaib emphasised that the initiative goes beyond breaking records. “It’s about transforming financial education into an engaging, inclusive experience using digital tools. This movement empowers individuals to make informed financial decisions and build economic resilience,“ he added.

Looking ahead, mySalam plans to explore more strategies to enhance financial literacy nationwide. - Bernama