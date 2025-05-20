KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is strengthening its commitment to the climate change agenda through the launch of the Nationally Determined Contribution Roadmap and Action Plan (NDC RAP) and Long-Term Low Emissions Development Strategies (LT-LEDS), which aim for sustainable reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) said in a statement today that these two important documents served as key guides for the country’s efforts to achieve GHG emission reduction targets by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

“The NDC RAP document encompasses strategies for implementing actions to achieve Malaysia’s GHG emission reduction targets by 2030.

“Meanwhile, Malaysia’s LT-LEDS contains GHG emission projections up to 2050, as well as mitigation strategies and measures to support Malaysia’s aspiration to achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050,“ the statement said.

The launch of both documents was officiated by Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad at Malaysia’s First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR1) Appreciation and Dissemination Ceremony held here on May 6.

According to the statement, both documents are ‘living documents’ that will be updated periodically based on developments and directions related to climate change in Malaysia and internationally.

NRES hopes that these documents will serve as a reference for stakeholders in formulating actions to address climate change issues and contribute to low-carbon and climate-resilient development in Malaysia.