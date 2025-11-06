KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government will provide RM10,000 in financial aid to each family of the 15 Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) students who lost their lives in the tragic bus accident last Monday.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is MADANI Government spokesperson, said that each injured victim will also receive RM5,000 in similar aid.

He said the matter was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at the Cabinet meeting earlier today.

“The Prime Minister has also directed the Attorney-General’s Chambers to look into the legal aspects related to insurance claims for the victims involved,” Fahmi told a press conference at Angkasapuri, which was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The tragedy occurred early Monday morning when the bus carrying UPSI students overturned at KM53 on the East-West Highway near Tasik Banding, Gerik.

Besides the 15 fatalities, 33 others were injured, including the bus driver and co-driver, as well as the driver and three passengers of a multi-purpose vehicle, a Perodua Alza, involved in the incident.