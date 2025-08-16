Nearly 500 media practitioners aided by Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 478 media practitioners nationwide have benefited from the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA fund, receiving RM1.3 million in aid so far.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching highlighted the initiative’s role in assisting both active and former media professionals facing financial difficulties.

She noted that 56 recipients were from the Tamil media sector.

“Applications for assistance can be submitted through the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA secretariat or directly via my office,” she said during the Malaysian Tamil Media Organisation’s 2025 annual general meeting.

Launched in 2023 during National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA), the fund covers financial aid, medical expenses, and family support.

Teo emphasised the MADANI Government’s dedication to safeguarding journalists’ welfare and recognising their contributions.

She also revealed that the newly approved Malaysian Media Council (MMC) will hold its first meeting in November.

“The council must represent all media types once established,” she added.

Teo encouraged Tamil media members to enrol in AI courses offered by the Tun Abdul Razak Institute of Broadcasting and Information (IPPTAR).

IPPTAR has expanded its training to include media professionals and the public, with 80 courses planned for this year.

As of July 31, 57 courses have been completed, involving 4,384 participants, including 16 AI-related sessions attended by 814 individuals.

“Tamil media remains a crucial cultural bridge and voice for the Indian community,” Teo concluded. - Bernama