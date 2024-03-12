Nearly 5,000 cases of infectious diseases detected at flood relief centres in Kelantan

TUMPAT: A total of 4,894 cases of infectious diseases have been reported at flood relief centres throughout Kelantan as of yesterday.

State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the most common disease detected was respiratory infections, with 2,923 cases, followed by skin infections with 1,367 cases.

Others include 116 cases of acute gastroenteritis, 99 cases of conjunctivitis, and 376 cases of viral fever.

“All cases have been treated by medical teams at the relief centres and the situation is now under control.

“Most of the cases were detected at relief centres in Pasir Mas, Machang, and Tumpat,“ he told reporters at Sekolah Kebangsaan Padang Pohon Tanjung here today.

He added that several teams from the department have been mobilised to all centres to monitor the health of the flood victims, particularly to check for the spread of diseases among them.