PUTRAJAYA: Public understanding of the benefits of MyDigital ID needs to be enhanced, as the system not only simplifies user access but also reduces government expenditure, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the Unity Government spokesperson, said that the latest status of MyDigital ID implementation will be discussed during the National Council for Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution Council (MED4IR) meeting, scheduled for Feb 12.

“Indeed, there are (two key) issues. First, improving public understanding of the benefits of a single log-in system like MyDigital ID, and second, encouraging agencies developing applications to leverage this single log-in system,” he told reporters after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

Also present were his deputy, Teo Nie Ching, the ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Fahmi said the government’s aspiration through MyDigital ID is to allow all Malaysians to use a single log-in for all government apps so that if they log into MyJPJ, IRB (Inland Revenue Board) and any government platforms, they do not need to enter their personal information again or create a new account.

“This will simplify user access and also save costs for the government,” he said.

Fahmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has also called for the implementation of the MyDigital ID to be expedited, expressing dissatisfaction with the progress as presented at the most recent MED4IR meeting.

“I believe more comprehensive planning needs to be carried out, and I am confident that the MyDigital ID programme offers significant benefits and we do hope it can be implemented effectively,” he said.

MyDigital ID is a government initiative designed to provide secure and valid identity verification for online users. It serves as a digital identity authentication platform to enhance the safety and efficiency of online transactions.