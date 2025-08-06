Negeri Sembilan allocates RM4.02m for Orang Asli development

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has allocated RM4.02 million to the state Department of Orang Asli Development (JAKOA) for community projects this year.

Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias, State Rural Development, Plantation and Commodities Committee chairman, said the projects cover treated water supply, infrastructure, and social amenities.

He added that the allocation also includes access roads, house construction, repairs, agriculture, and rural entrepreneurship programmes.

“Of the total allocation, JAKOA has so far committed and spent RM3,576,639 for Orang Asli community development,” he said.

Jalaluddin noted that RM440,920 is pending ministry approval for project implementation.

He stated that 90 per cent of JAKOA-recognised villages have access to basic necessities like water and electricity.

“The remainder that lack access are additional villages not gazetted as Orang Asli Reserves,” he told reporters recently.

Jalaluddin assured that JAKOA remains committed to improving Orang Asli welfare through the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development.

He also highlighted that some Orang Asli households prefer using clean hill water over piped supply to avoid monthly payments. – Bernama