Negeri Sembilan DOE issues RM156,000 in compounds for excessive emissions

SEREMBAN: The Department of Environment (DOE) has issued 78 compounds, totalling RM156,000, to diesel vehicle owners in Negeri Sembilan, for excessive emissions from January to September of this year.

State Committee on Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Climate Change, Cooperatives, and Consumerism chairman, S. Veerapan, said the DOE conducted 31 integrated operations in collaboration with other enforcement agencies.

“The DOE regularly conducts patrols to detect diesel vehicles emitting excessive black smoke.

“The vehicle owners are required to undergo a Computerised Vehicle Inspection (Puspakom) until they achieve a reading below 50 HSU (Hartridge Smoke Unit) to pass,“ he said today after the 2024 World Ozone Day celebration and Launch of Integrated Motor Vehicle Operations at the Seremban R&R on the North-South Highway (PLUS).

Also present were DOE state director, Hamzah Mohamad, and PLUS Central Region manager, Hot Hamzah.

In another development, Veerapan announced that the DOE has directed landowners to clean up the illegally dumped chemical waste, believed to be paint and oil, in the Bukit Pelanduk area of Port Dickson recently.

Veerapan stated that investigations are ongoing to identify the individuals responsible for the illegal dumping of approximately 100 used paint drums, each with a capacity of 210 liters, and 50 IBC tanks, each containing 1,000 litres of oil.

He also suggested that local authorities install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in strategic locations, particularly in concealed areas, to deter such incidents.

Veerapan added that an additional nine samples have been collected for analysis by the Department of Chemistry Malaysia, and an investigation paper will be initiated under Section 34B of the Environmental Quality Act 1974.

Meanwhile, Hot Hamzah clarified that the landowner has agreed to carry out the cleanup of the pollution. However, the costs involved are still under discussion.

“Basically, the landowner was unaware of the dumping on the property, but the case is still under investigation,“ he said, adding that the irresponsible dumping occurred approximately three months ago.