SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued a total of 3,044 notices for various offences during the Hari Raya Aidiladha Special Operation (Op Khas HRAA) 2025, which was conducted from June 4 to 10.

Its director, Hanif Yusabra Yusuf, said that through the operation, a total of 8,437 vehicles were inspected and action was taken against 1,342 vehicles.

He said that 2,191 JPJ (P) 22 notices were issued, followed by 333 investigation notices under Section 114 of the Road Transport Act 1987; 216 inspection orders under Section 61(1); 160 vehicle prohibition notices; 45 weighing orders under Section 82(1) of the Land Public Transport Act (APAD) 2010; 92 other notices; and seven APAD notices.

“For offences based on categories, a total of 973 offences involving vehicle licensing were recorded, followed by driver licensing (680), technical issues (625), major offences (371), other offences (269) and goods offences (125),“ he said in a statement here today.

According to him, among the main offences detected were failure to obey traffic lights with 121 cases, not wearing seat belts (83), driving heavy vehicles in the fast lane (60), driving in the emergency lane (32), not wearing helmets (27), queue-jumping (23), using mobile phones (19), and overtaking on double lines (six).

He added that 75 vehicles were seized while 97 notices were issued to foreign drivers for various offences.