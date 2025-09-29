Negeri Sembilan plans long-term strategy to become agricultural export hub

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is formulating a long-term strategy to turn the state into a leading agricultural export hub with focus on large-scale fruit and grain cultivation.

Senior state executive councillor Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the initiative is expected to significantly impact the local economy through production of fruits like pineapples, durians, jackfruits and grain corn.

He stated these products will not only meet domestic needs but also hold strong export potential.

Grain corn cultivation is receiving special attention as a source of feed for livestock including cattle, goats and chickens.

“Areas such as Londah, Gemas have been identified as highly suitable starting sites with 40 hectares allocated for grain corn seed production,“ he told reporters recently.

He explained these areas are very suitable for corn cultivation apart from padi fields.

The state government plans to expand this to all districts in stages according to location suitability.

“We will also establish zoning to encourage farming activities within the community,“ he added.

Jalaluddin said the state is focusing on producing high-quality durians particularly in Jelebu district which currently has nearly 10,000 hectares of durian plantations.

The state government is forging strategic collaborations with several private parties including joint-venture partners from Guangzhou to expand the export market for durians.

“During my visit to China last year I officiated at the opening of a ‘Jelebu Durian’ outlet in Guangzhou city,“ he said.

He noted although the fruits were frozen and took one to two weeks to arrive their quality and taste remained intact.

“There a single durian can fetch between RM180 and RM200. This is an opportunity that must be seized,“ he emphasised.

Jalaluddin who is State Agriculture, Food Security and Cost of Living Committee chairman stressed the importance of diversifying fruit crops as durians are seasonal.

“We need to encourage cultivation of other fruits so that farmers’ incomes are not dependent only on the durian season,“ he said.

This effort will be reinforced through strategic partnerships and planning of cultivation zones based on local potential.

He said with implementation of this long-term plan Negeri Sembilan is poised to become one of the leading producers and exporters of fruits and livestock feed in the region. – Bernama