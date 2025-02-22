SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan police will enhance security measures to ensure the smooth conduct of several ASEAN-level meetings scheduled to take place in the state.

Its police chief, Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said that the police force would also increase personnel by 20 to 30 per cent in the affected districts to support the existing workforce.

“We are prepared and will provide the best cooperation to ensure security throughout the ASEAN meetings or conferences. Security measures will be enhanced to prevent any unwanted incidents,” he told reporters after attending the Negeri Sembilan police contingent Cakna programme in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebrations here today.

“I have been informed that Port Dickson is one of the locations for several ASEAN meetings. Personnel from neighbouring districts will be deployed to support security operations.”

Port Dickson was selected as one of the venues for the ASEAN-level meetings, which will take place in September and October.

Malaysia assumed the ASEAN Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025, under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability,“ reflecting the country’s aspirations to build a unified and prosperous ASEAN.

Malaysia has held the ASEAN Chairmanship previously in 1977, 1997, 2005 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Dzaffir urged the public to cooperate with the police and report any criminal activities, especially within neighbourhoods and local communities, to ensure prompt action.