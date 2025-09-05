Negeri Sembilan Ruler calls for upholding spirit of national consensus

SEREMBAN: The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir has reminded Malaysians that the spirit of consensus which guided the formation of an independent and sovereign nation must continue to be upheld and respected.

He stated that any demands or actions contradicting this spirit must be avoided to safeguard national sovereignty and ensure citizens continue living in harmony while respecting differences.

“This spirit is also enshrined in the National Coat of Arms, which has been gazetted since 1952, bearing the motto ‘Bersekutu Bertambah Mutu’,“ said Tuanku Muhriz at the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration at Seremban City Council Field.

Tuanku Muhriz emphasised that noble values including honesty, trustworthiness, mutual assistance, and respect form crucial foundations for building a harmonious and prosperous society.

He urged Muslims to uphold these values in their daily lives, from leaders down to ordinary citizens.

Muslims should demonstrate the beauty, greatness, and purity of Islam to non-Muslim communities through noble character, stressing that Islam places strong emphasis on human relationships.

“Therefore, Muslims must remain united, strengthen bonds of brotherhood, and nurture a spirit of togetherness with other races,“ he said.

Mutual respect among races remains essential for national harmony according to the Ruler.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who was also present, stated that a truly superior Muslim society values advice and embraces a culture of giving and receiving counsel.

He highlighted the interconnected roles of ulama and umara in building a strong and dignified national civilisation.

“The synergy between religious scholars and government leaders forms the backbone of nation-building,“ Aminuddin said.

“In the context of Malaysia MADANI, this synergy must be strengthened through respect and recognition of each other’s roles rather than hostility or mutual suspicion.”

He added that the country can only flourish when policies are implemented based on sound knowledge and moral strength.

Scholars must be supported in carrying out enlightenment and intellectual development initiatives for the people according to the Menteri Besar. – Bernama