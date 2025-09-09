Negeri Sembilan Syariah Court rules drowned siblings as Muslims

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Syariah High Court has ruled that two siblings who drowned in Sungai Tanjung Agas, Port Dickson, are Muslims and will be buried later today.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed that the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Affairs Department would handle the remains of the eight-year-old girl and six-year-old boy.

He stated that a hearing on the religious status of the victims was held at the Syariah High Court to determine the children’s religion.

“The Syariah High Court judge ruled that the two victims were Muslims and ordered that they be buried according to Muslim funeral rites,“ he said in a statement.

Police received information from the public regarding a Nissan car which had slid into Sungai Tanjung Agas with a boy and a girl inside at 11.45 am on September 4.

Investigations found that the children from Shah Alam, Selangor, are believed to have drowned after being trapped in the vehicle.

Alzafny also confirmed that a 46-year-old man believed to be the children’s father and his 41-year-old girlfriend were remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Media reports indicated that no family members or next of kin were present at the Port Dickson Hospital Forensic Unit during the victims’ post-mortem last Friday.

JHEAINS director Mohd Asri Abdullah stated that the remains of the two siblings were taken to Port Dickson Hospital for funeral rites and prayers.

The children will be buried at the Maqbarah Salimah Cemetery in Taman Intan Perdana, Port Dickson. – Bernama