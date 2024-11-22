Negeri Sembilan tables Budget 2025 totalling RM590m - MB Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government today tabled a balanced budget for 2025 with a projected revenue totalling RM590.0 million and an equivalent estimated operating expenditure, including a development budget allocation of RM135 million.

Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun when tabling the budget-themed ‘Together Building a MADANI State,‘ stated that the focus would be on nine core areas, including the economic capability of the people, food security, and education.

Other areas include community empowerment; religious spirituality; empowerment of young women and sports; customs and culture; environmental sustainability; welfare and health.

“The proposed 2025 budget is balanced. The estimated revenue is expected to be RM590 million, which is an increase of RM70 million or 13.46 per cent compared to RM520 million in 2024.

“There are 23 new initiatives introduced while 43 existing initiatives are maintained, making a total of 66 initiatives amounting to RM96.2 million,“ he said while tabling the budget at the 15th State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here.

He noted that tax revenue collection is expected to be RM159.35 million, slightly lower than RM160 million recorded this year, while non-revenue receipts are projected to increase to RM66.08 million from RM59.75 million.

The Sikamat State Assemblyman added that non-tax revenue remains the main contributor with an estimated RM364.57 million, an increase of RM64.3 million compared to RM300.24 million this year.

According to him, a total of 250 projects are being planned for development next year, involving 207 new projects and 43 extensions of existing projects.

Aminuddin said the state government also prioritise addressing flash floods that frequently occur due to weather uncertainties, allocating RM10.65 million for flood mitigation, river management, and drainage maintenance in identified coastal areas.

“To ensure the stability of food supply for the people, the state government has allocated RM14.6 million for the agriculture and livestock sectors.

“Of that amount, RM11.0 million was allocated for the food supply guarantee programme, covering the increase in vegetable and fruit yields, provision of agricultural inputs, mechanisation, agricultural automation, and the development of agricultural technology through the Internet of Things,“ he said.

Meanwhile, the state government announced a special financial aid equivalent to two months’ salary for approximately 6,613 civil servants in the state, which will be paid in two installments, at the end of January and in March ahead of Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

“It is hoped that the special financial assistance will inspire civil servants to work more diligently and improve service delivery with empathy in their daily tasks,“ he added.

The Negeri Sembilan State Assembly session, which began today, will continue next Monday and run until Nov 28.