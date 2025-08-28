NEKMAT expands aquaculture project with RM3 million white shrimp farming

PEKAN: The National Fishermen’s Association (NEKMAT) has expanded its aquaculture project in Badong here to include white shrimp farming this year.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the initiative is carried out in collaboration with the Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) with an investment of 3 million ringgit.

“We hope local residents will be given priority to work here, while also gaining skills and exposure in aquaculture,” he told reporters during a working visit to the first harvest of NEKMAT’s shrimp farming project in Badong.

Mohamad said the project is expected to deliver returns on investment within five years, but he hopes this can be achieved sooner.

He noted that as some coastal areas have been converted for other developments, aquaculture and inland farming must be further strengthened.

Malaysia’s fish self-sufficiency ratio (SSR) has now exceeded 90%, largely supported by aquaculture.

“However, this needs to be expanded further as fish catches along the west coast are declining due to land reclamation and other development projects,” he added.

The minister stated that aquaculture will be prioritised in areas where fishermen face difficulties going to sea, such as Perlis, Penang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan.

“While they continue fishing, we also want to encourage them to take part in aquaculture programmes,” he said.

NEKMAT general manager Azrin Shah Ismail said the Badong project previously focused on grouper farming before expanding in May to include white shrimp farming in four ponds.

He revealed that the initiative has already produced 18 tonnes of white shrimp, sold to wholesalers and local residents at between 12 and 28 ringgit per kilogram.

Azrin added that NEKMAT plans to increase production by adding 10 more ponds, targeting an output of 120,000 kilogrammes a year worth about 3 million ringgit in sales.

A direct-from-farm sale was also held during the programme, offering grouper and white shrimp at 15 ringgit per kilogram. – Bernama