PUTRAJAYA: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail stressed that he has never been involved in any political activities during his nearly four decades in service.

“During my 38 years in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), I have never been involved in any political party,“ he told the media when met after the monthly assembly of the Home Ministry (KDN), here today.

Regarding the publication of an infographic that incorrectly stated that the IGP was a member of PKR, Mohd Khalid said he accepted with an open heart since the media outlet had requested to meet with him.

“God willing, I will meet them in the near future,“ he said.

He said his party would discuss with the media outlet, listen to their views and give ideas on what needs to be implemented in the future.

Mohd Khalid also asked all media practitioners to provide the best and most complete reports and not deviate from what should be reported.

“I hope that the close and intimate relationship should continue between the police and all journalists because it is the main thing for us to provide the best reports not only to the PDRM but also to all government agencies and the MADANI Government,“ he said.

On June 21, PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh was reported to have said that Mohd Khalid had never been a member of PKR, let alone held any position in the party.