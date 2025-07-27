Thai and Cambodian leaders meet in Malaysia for ceasefire talks

BANGKOK: The Thai government has confirmed its participation in a regional peace consultation in Malaysia on Monday to address the intensifying border conflict with Cambodia.

Government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap stated that Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, as the current ASEAN Chair, extended the invitation to facilitate discussions.

“Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will lead the Thai delegation, which includes Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, Deputy Defence Minister General Natthaphon Nakpanich, and other senior officials, to attend the consultation at the Prime Minister’s Office in Malaysia,“ Jirayu said in a statement.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will also attend the talks at Anwar’s invitation.

The Thai delegation is expected to depart from the Royal Thai Air Force base at 10.30 am, with the meeting scheduled for 3 pm Malaysian time.

“The purpose of these talks is to listen to proposals that may lead to informed decisions and ultimately restore peace. The Thai government remains steadfast in its commitment to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand,“ Jirayu added.

Anwar previously held separate discussions with both leaders on Friday, urging an immediate ceasefire.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed concern over the clashes, calling for dialogue to resolve differences.

The border dispute escalated on July 25, resulting in armed clashes along Cambodia’s northern border.

Reports indicate over 20 Thai fatalities, while Cambodian authorities confirmed five soldiers and eight civilians killed, with thousands displaced.

Tensions have risen since May 28 following a confrontation near the disputed Preah Vihear border area, where a Cambodian soldier died.

The two nations have long contested an 817-kilometre undemarcated border, a persistent source of diplomatic strain. – Bernama