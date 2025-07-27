Indonesian scratch pair stuns Aaron-Wooi Yik in China Open final

INDONESIAN scratch pair Fajar Alfian-Muhammad Shohibul Fikri pulled off a stunning victory against Malaysia’s Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik in the 2025 China Open men’s doubles final.

The newly formed duo, paired just last week, dominated the match with a 21-15, 21-14 win in just 35 minutes at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

The world number two Malaysian pair struggled to counter the Indonesians’ precision and control, particularly in windy conditions on Court One.

Wooi Yik admitted their rivals outperformed them in shot placement and front-court exchanges.

“They controlled the shuttle very well, especially in the first three shots, which was crucial.

Their style is similar to ours, but they executed better today,“ he said in a BWF recording.

Aaron echoed his partner’s sentiments, acknowledging the Indonesians’ exceptional form.

“Their shot quality was outstanding.

As a scratch pair, we needed more time to adapt to their gameplay.

Their run this week was god-like—they even beat the world number one,“ he said.

Despite the loss, Aaron-Wooi Yik remain focused on their next challenge—the 2025 BWF World Championships in Paris.

Wooi Yik emphasized staying composed under pressure.

“We believe in our gameplay and training.

There’s still a month to prepare, and we’ll take it match by match,“ he said.

The Malaysians have won three titles this season but fell short of adding the China Open to their tally.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian pair’s rapid rise signals a new threat in men’s doubles badminton. – Bernama