New ATM outpost on Pulau Sebatik to proceed after security review

TAWAU: A new Malaysian Armed Forces outpost on Pulau Sebatik will proceed following a comprehensive assessment of key security factors.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari confirmed the development while noting that current border security in the area remains under control through inter-agency cooperation.

“We’re working closely with the National Security Council, with monitoring by the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM), on the development of the new post,“ he stated after his working visit to the island.

Adly explained that the visit provided clearer insights into the proposed location and specific requirements for the new facility.

He emphasised that defence capabilities in Pulau Sebatik and across Sabah are being continuously strengthened to safeguard national sovereignty.

Regarding staffing support, Adly confirmed the Defence Ministry’s readiness to assist the Education Ministry through veteran expertise.

“Our veterans are highly trained and capable,“ he said, highlighting existing civil-military cooperation programmes with the education sector.

During his visit, Adly also met seven armed forces veterans in Kampung Sungai Tongkang under the MADANI outreach programme.

This initiative supports and recognises the valuable contributions of former service members to national security. – Bernama