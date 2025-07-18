New chief justice to be sworn in on July 28

PETALING JAYA: Court of Appeal Judge Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, 62, has been appointed the new chief justice.

He will be will be sworn in on July 28 as the country’s 17th chief justice, succeeding Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, who retired on July 2.

The Office of the Federal Court Chief Registrar said in a statement yesterday that His Majesty the King of Malaysia Sultan Ibrahim had consented to the appointment, putting an end to weeks of speculation following the retirement of Tengku Maimun.

The appointment was made on the advice of the prime minister and after consultation with the Conference of Rulers, in line with Article 122B(1) of the Federal Constitution.

The statement added that Datuk Abu Bakar Jais has been appointed Court of Appeal president while Datuk Azizah Nawawi has been named chief judge of Sabah and Sarawak, replacing the outgoing chief judge, who will be retiring.

Wan Ahmad Farid, a respected figure in legal circles, is known for his sharp legal mind and unwavering judicial integrity. A University of Malaya law graduate, he built a solid reputation in legal practice before joining the judiciary.

He served with distinction as a High Court judge, handling complex and high-profile cases with fairness and clarity.

His elevation to the Court of Appeal saw him deliver numerous landmark judgments, cementing his status as a jurist of exceptional calibre.

In his judicial capacity, he has presided over several cases, including:

* Tun Daim Zainuddin’s challenge against a probe by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, in which the court rejected an application for judicial review;

* a case in which the High Court recognised a Klang-born man with Malaysian-Filipino parents as a citizen after years of being stateless; and

* the long-standing “Duta Enclave” land dispute, in which he was part of a panel that recently addressed the issue.

Wan Ahmad Farid is also known not to mince his words.

“As advocates and solicitors, we all know that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty. But there is no need for us to solicit sympathy from the court of public opinion.

“The one that will ultimately decide the fate of our client is he or she who presides in the solemn courtroom.

“So, present your case before the judge. Argue it intelligently, devoid of any emotion. There are no two ways about it.”

Wan Ahmad Farid steps into the top judicial role at a crucial time. He is expected to address judicial efficiency, case backlogs and ensure greater access to justice.

The commitment of the new chief justice to judicial independence and integrity is seen as vital for maintaining public trust.

All eyes are now on Putrajaya as he embarks on this pivotal role, tasked with upholding the integrity of justice in Malaysia.